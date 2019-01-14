Come and learn the ‘Paso Dooley’ at the town hall

Whiplash isn’t only from car accidents
Monday, 14 January 2019
STACEY DOOLEY winning Strictly just goes to show what you can achieve if you give it a go.
That being so, why not try Ballroom and Latin dancing for yourself? Come and learn Ballroom and Latin-American dancing at the magnificent Henley town hall with the Miles School of Dancing.
We have a new Absolute Beginners course starting on Monday, January 14, from 7pm to 8pm. Each class costs £10 per person, or there is a 15 per cent saving if you book the full 14-week course up front (£119 in total).
We also have a Beginners class which continues on a Thursday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm in addition to our Children’s classes which start again on Monday, January 7, from 4.30pm to 5.15pm and cost £6 per child (classes suitable for children aged seven to 12).
You will be introduced to dances such as the Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive and even the “Paso Dooley”!
Learning to dance is tremendous fun, great exercise, a way to meet new friends or perhaps spend more time with your partner. It is an excellent way to forget the stress of daily life as you immerse yourself in the next step and the beautiful music!
Please contact Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or look online for more information.
