Monday, 14 January 2019

Whiplash isn’t only from car accidents

WHO knew a fun day at an amusement park could result in whiplash?

When they hear the word “whiplash”, most people picture a rear-end car accident. But there are other ways whiplash injuries can occur, including:

Rollercoaster rides

Sports injuries, especially those caused during football or boxing

Assault, such as being punched or shaken

Falls

A whiplash injury occurs when the cervical spine (neck) is stretched beyond its normal range of motion in a forward (flexion), backward (extension), or sideways movement.

The discs between the vertebrae, along with their associated muscles, tendons and ligaments can be stretched or torn, resulting in symptoms such as:

Neck pain, stiffness or tenderness

Headache and dizziness

Numbness or tingling

Irritability and memory loss

Muscle spasms

Blurred vision

Ringing in the ears.

These symptoms and related pain can show up immediately or up to 72 hours after the impact that caused the whiplash injury.

The pain and discomfort can last for months, even years. Leaving the injury can cause serious problems later on as most of the damage is to the disc and facet joints.

The goal of chiropractic care is to return neck joints affected by whiplash to their normal position to relieve stress and strain on affected muscles.

Call us on (01491) 578833 to make an appointment and see how we can help with those aches and pains.

