Whiplash isn’t only from car accidents

WHO knew a fun day at an amusement park could result in whiplash?

When they hear the word “whiplash”, most people picture a rear-end car accident. But there are other ways whiplash injuries can occur, including:

• Rollercoaster rides

• Sports injuries, especially those caused during football or boxing

• Assault, such as being punched or shaken

• Falls

A whiplash injury occurs when the cervical spine (neck) is stretched beyond its normal range of motion in a forward (flexion), backward (extension), or sideways movement.

The discs between the vertebrae, along with their associated muscles, tendons and ligaments can be stretched or torn, resulting in symptoms such as:

• Neck pain, stiffness or tenderness

• Headache and dizziness

• Numbness or tingling

• Irritability and memory loss

• Muscle spasms

• Blurred vision

• Ringing in the ears.

These symptoms and related pain can show up immediately or up to 72 hours after the impact that caused the whiplash injury.

The pain and discomfort can last for months, even years. Leaving the injury can cause serious problems later on as most of the damage is to the disc and facet joints.

The goal of chiropractic care is to return neck joints affected by whiplash to their normal position to relieve stress and strain on affected muscles.

