Uncomfortable? Our treatment can help

IF sneezing, coughing, exercise and intimacy are not a laughing matter, you could be one of the one in three women in the UK that suffer from stress incontinence and/or vaginal laxity.

Overall wellbeing of the vagina can be significantly altered by childbirth, the menopause and simply getting older — events that we cannot avoid, yet making many women feel embarrassed and uncomfortable.

Women no longer have to accept this as part of their daily lives. Aspire Clinic has the answer with the revolutionary Votiva treatment, which is one of the latest advances in feminine health on the market today.

The non-surgical technology of Votiva is able to completely transform your vaginal health. This safe and effective procedure is able to treat both the inside of the labia (for vaginal tightening), and outside the labia (for cosmetic improvement).

Votiva uses radio-frequency technology to tighten the tissues in the area, as well as stimulating the blood supply and normal secretory gland activity.

By addressing feminine wellbeing with Votiva, patients will experience immediate improvements that will improve stress incontinence, vaginal dryness, tighten internal and external laxity, strengthen vaginal muscles and boost confidence.

Book your complimentary consultation with one of Aspire’s expert practitioners today on 0118 931 3575 or info@aspireclinic.com