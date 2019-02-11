Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Take natural approach to pain

AN ache here, a pain there. What is the purpose of pain? What is it trying to tell you? It is merely a sign that something is amiss.

It’s your body’s way of attracting your attention to something that is wrong. This is registered by the nervous system causing you pain.

Most nerve messages between your brain and body travel via the spinal cord. Pressure on the spinal cord, or the nerve roots that exit the spine, can interfere with the nerve communications between the brain and the body.

A series of precise spinal adjustments, carried out by a trained and experienced chiropractor, can assist in restoring proper spinal function. Chiropractic is a statutorily regulated primary healthcare profession that focuses on diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system. It emphasises manual therapy, including spinal manipulation and other joint and soft-tissue manipulation, joint mobilisation, and includes exercise and, if required, health and lifestyle coaching.

Chiropractors train full-time for five years and learn medical diagnosis, radiography and radiology as well as chiropractic techniques. They are extensively trained in anatomy, physiology and biomechanics, with particular emphasis on the musculoskeletal system and nervous system.

A post-graduate, sixth year must be completed to become a Doctor of Chiropractic. If necessary, they will refer a patient to another healthcare professional.

For more information and to make an appointment to see one of our chiropractors, or one of our specialist therapists, call the Henley Chiropractic Centre on (01491) 578833.

Looking for a job?

Minibus Drivers (Part-time)

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Minibus Drivers (Part-time) Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from March 2019 Minibus Drivers Hours: 7 a....

 

Receptionst Afternoons

Location READING

Receptionist – Afternoons Closing date 12 February 2019 We are looking to appoint an experienced part-time afternoon ...

 

Viewings Assistants

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

We are looking for a Viewings Assistant to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who are based in ...

 

