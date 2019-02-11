Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Develop bond between mind and muscle

PILATES ABC Henley is starting another new class in Sonning Common on a Wednesday morning at 11am, suitable for all levels including beginners.

Spaces are limited so get in touch now for full details or to book a slot. So what is the Pilates process? Pilates helps you feel better in yourself, more poised, more toned, more flexible and develops the bond between mind and muscle helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

Positions are safe and supportive and adapted to suit the individual as are the exercises. All ages are taught from five to over 80.

Private sessions make an excellent introduction to Pilates, for those who have specific needs or for those wanting to progress their development alongside matwork sessions.

Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention. Benefits also include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality; helping lymph drainage, and relaxation. Classes include ante and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip + knee replacements, Osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and Scoliosis.

Classes: Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. Free group matwork taster. Beginners welcome. Call Alyth 07521699265 or alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

Minibus Drivers (Part-time)

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Minibus Drivers (Part-time) Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from March 2019 Minibus Drivers Hours: 7 a....

 

Receptionst Afternoons

Location READING

Receptionist – Afternoons Closing date 12 February 2019 We are looking to appoint an experienced part-time afternoon ...

 

Viewings Assistants

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

We are looking for a Viewings Assistant to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who are based in ...

 

