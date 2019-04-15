Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Imagine what your life would be like without that unwanted body fat

GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.

Imagine what life would be like without the:

• Double chins

• Floppy underarms

• Bulges where there should be curves

• Folds and flab around your stomach

• Saggy skin on back

• Lumpy legs

Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area. It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay.

This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.

There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days. You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok, and the clinic is reporting excellent results.

Male breast reduction is another treatment offered.

The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.

To book a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit www.chilternmedical.co.uk

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

Showroom Assistant

Location WALTHAM CROSS

Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! “People are our ...

 

HGV Driver

Location Henley on Thames

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers  Category C (Class 2) licence - Full training ...

 

Nurse

Location BENSON

Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, Monday—Friday) We are looking ...

 

