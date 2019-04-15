Develop a greater bond between mind and muscle
PILATES ABC Henley would be delighted to meet you at a free taster group matwork session so you can ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
15/04/2019
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.
Imagine what life would be like without the:
• Double chins
• Floppy underarms
• Bulges where there should be curves
• Folds and flab around your stomach
• Saggy skin on back
• Lumpy legs
Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area. It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay.
This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.
There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days. You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok, and the clinic is reporting excellent results.
Male breast reduction is another treatment offered.
The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.
To book a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit www.chilternmedical.co.uk
Develop a greater bond between mind and muscle
PILATES ABC Henley would be delighted to meet you at a free taster group matwork session so you can ... [more]
Imagine what your life would be like without that unwanted body fat
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic. Imagine what life ... [more]
Is your pillow the correct one for you?
EVER wake up feeling as if your “get-up-and-go” got up and went? The reason could be your pillow. ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location WALTHAM CROSS
Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! “People are our ...
Location Henley on Thames
HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence - Full training ...