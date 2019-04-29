Get on board and float into a fitter you

A NEW workout combining Pilates and stand-up paddle boarding has found a home, in South Oxfordshire.

Judy Leduc, the owner of SUP Studio has taken down the walls and has brought pilates and fitness classes out on the water on a stand-up paddle board — also known as a SUP.

This combined workout is designed to help develop balance, control, coordination, and core strength.

Popular in North America and Australia, stand-up paddle boarding is the fastest growing water sport in the world, and is rapidly growing in popularity throughout the UK.

SUP Fitness classes are held twice a week at the Oratory Sports Centre swimming pool in Woodcote. Having just launched in January, people are loving the workout with classes already booking into the autumn.

“We perform squats, lunges, push-ups and even jumps while having fun and challenging our balance in an entirely different way,” says Judy.

Classes are suitable for all fitness levels.

SUP Studio has also made its debut on the river by partnering with the Swan pub in Streatley to host regular SUP Pilates and SUP Lessons.

Scheduled on the first Sunday of every month, you can find SUP Studio out on the River Thames helping individuals find their balance. For more information and to book online, visit www. supstudio.co.uk