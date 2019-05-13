Imagine what your life would be like without that unwanted body fat

Preventive dentistry is our real passion
SUMMER is coming and people are starting to look to get healthy. If, that is, you don’t forget that ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
13/05/2019
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.
Imagine what life would be like without the:
• Double chins
• Floppy underarms
• Bulges where there should be
curves
• Folds and flab around your stomach
• Saggy skin on back
• Lumpy legs
Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area. It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay.
This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.
There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days. You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok, and the clinic is reporting excellent results.
Male breast reduction is another treatment offered.
The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.
To book a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit www.chilternmedical.co.uk
Looking for a job?
Location Wallingford
MEDICAL SECRETARY WALLINGFORD MEDICAL PRACTICE To provide secretarial support for all doctors in the practice The post ...
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Location Cheltenham
Henley Royal Regatta RECRUITING NOW Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 3rd July – ...
Head of Modern Foreign Languages
Location READING
Head of Modern Foreign Languages Closing Date – 16 May 2019 The Head Master is looking to appoint a full time Head of ...