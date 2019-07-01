Dental centre is focused on patient care

WATLINGTON Dental Centre has been providing dental care for Watlington and the surrounding areas for over 35 years.

In March 2017, Dr Sunny Chopra (BDS) and Dr Ranj Hothi (BDS, MSc) became practice principals, having previously worked at The Morgan Clinic in Henley for over 10 years.

The dental practice has since been refurbished to ensure patients receive the highest quality of dental care in a modern, friendly and relaxed environment.

What do we offer?

With a focus on patient care and prevention, we offer private dental care to adults and NHS dental care to children.

We deliver a wide range of high quality general, restorative and cosmetic treatments including:

• Teeth whitening

• Dental implants

• Dentures

• Extractions and oral surgery

• Emergency dental care

We take pride in the reputation of our dental practice and as a dedicated team of healthcare professionals we are passionate about treating our patients with dignity and respect and always with their very best interests at heart.

If you would like to contact us then we would be delighted to hear from you. You can find us at 7 Shirburn Street, Watlington, Oxfordshire, OX49 5BU.

For more information, call Watlington Dental Centre on (01491) 613159, email enquiries@watlington

dentalcentre.co.uk or visit the practice online at www. watlingtondentalcentre.co.uk