Try a free Pilates taster and develop the bond between mind and muscle

PILATES ABC Henley offers group matwork sessions and private sessions to all ages.

Why not come along and experience a class for yourself with a free matwork taster session?

Alternatively treat yourself to a private session and experience Joseph Pilates’s invention, the reformer, a spring-based machine.

Private sessions make an excellent introduction for those who have specific needs or for those wanting to progress their development alongside matwork sessions.

The Pilates process helps you feel more poised, more toned, more flexible.

It develops the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

“As term progresses, so do the clients,” says Pilates ABC teacher Alyth Yealland. “The results show in their posture and movement patterns. It is a privilege to witness the changes.”

Exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention.

Classes include ante and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Other benefits of Pilates include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality; helping lymph drainage, and relaxation.

Sessions are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. Beginners are welcome.

For more information or to book a session, call Alyth on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk