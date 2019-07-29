Our dentists’ guide to tooth whitening

AS summer and wedding season approaches, we have had lots of enquiries from patients for tooth whitening, so we thought we would make it the feature of this month’s editorial.

What is tooth whitening?

Tooth whitening is the process carried out by dentists using special gels to gently and safely whiten teeth.

If done properly it will effectively whiten teeth but leave the actual structure of the teeth unharmed and unaltered. There have been reports of unregulated therapists using acidic products to create a white appearance, but these must not be used as they can cause permanent damage to the teeth and the whitening effects are only short-lived. We would expect to see between eight to 10 shades improvement following treatment (see photos).

How does it work?

The whitening gel’s active ingredient bleaches coloured substances within the enamel and dentine before breaking down into harmless oxygen and water while leaving the structure of the tooth is unchanged.

What are the side effects?

Usually nothing but white gleaming teeth! However some people can suffer some temporary sensitivity for about 48 hours after treatment.

Also it is also advised that you should avoid “staining” foods such as tea and coffee for about 5 days after the end of treatment as the teeth are a little more vulnerable to picking up stain during this period.

It is of course important that a dentist has checked the health of your teeth as some people are not suitable for whitening.

This is especially the case for those with any active gum disease or active decay in any teeth to be whitened.

