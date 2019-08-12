Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Don’t underestimate importance of spinal curves

Don’t underestimate importance of spinal curves

YOUR spine is made up of a series of interconnected bones, each on top of the other. Besides serving as a means to support the weight of your body, the spine provides:

• Protection of the spinal cord and nerve roots.

• The capacity to withstand a certain amount of physical shock.

• The ability to walk, run, turn and bend.

Your spine is most capable to perform these tasks if it has the proper curves. From the rear your spine should be straight (hence it is called a spinal column). Any sideways curvature is called a scoliosis.

However, from the side, a healthy spine should exhibit four curves — two backward and two forward.

These are, from the head, the cervical (forward), thoracic (backward), lumbar (forward) and sacral (backward) curves.

These offsetting curves create a spring-like structure, enabling the spine to act as a natural shock absorber. Plus these curves permit it to support more weight than it could if it were straight.

Children are born with a “C” shaped spinal curve until the age they begin to crawl.

As children pick their heads up the cervical curve develops. As children begin to walk and develop, the spine should then assume the four curves. The cervical (neck) curve is especially prone to distortion frequently due to different types of trauma. Whiplash and other physical stresses are often the cause.

Besides symptoms of headache and neck pain, a loss of cervical curve can affect your ability to rotate your head, plus there can be neurological effects throughout the body.

Chiropractic care can improve the structure and function of the spine, so why not make an appointment to see one of our chiropractors and get your spinal health checked out?

Call the Henley Chiropractic Centre on (01491) 578833 to make an appointment or for more advice.

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

HGV Drivers

Location Henley on Thames

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence - Full training ...

 

Dental Assistant

Location Henley

Dental Assistant – full-time (no experience required) Henley-on-Thames Required for our friendly mainly private ...

 

Head of Commercial and Operations

Location Henley on Thames

Head of Commercial and Operations £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful commercial professional with ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33