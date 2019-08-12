Don’t underestimate importance of spinal curves

YOUR spine is made up of a series of interconnected bones, each on top of the other. Besides serving as a means to support the weight of your body, the spine provides:

• Protection of the spinal cord and nerve roots.

• The capacity to withstand a certain amount of physical shock.

• The ability to walk, run, turn and bend.

Your spine is most capable to perform these tasks if it has the proper curves. From the rear your spine should be straight (hence it is called a spinal column). Any sideways curvature is called a scoliosis.

However, from the side, a healthy spine should exhibit four curves — two backward and two forward.

These are, from the head, the cervical (forward), thoracic (backward), lumbar (forward) and sacral (backward) curves.

These offsetting curves create a spring-like structure, enabling the spine to act as a natural shock absorber. Plus these curves permit it to support more weight than it could if it were straight.

Children are born with a “C” shaped spinal curve until the age they begin to crawl.

As children pick their heads up the cervical curve develops. As children begin to walk and develop, the spine should then assume the four curves. The cervical (neck) curve is especially prone to distortion frequently due to different types of trauma. Whiplash and other physical stresses are often the cause.

Besides symptoms of headache and neck pain, a loss of cervical curve can affect your ability to rotate your head, plus there can be neurological effects throughout the body.

Chiropractic care can improve the structure and function of the spine, so why not make an appointment to see one of our chiropractors and get your spinal health checked out?

