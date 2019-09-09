Dance school’s new classes are Strictly for kids

ARE your kids hooked on Strictly, pestering for a paso doble or jumping around for a jive?

Ballroom and Latin Strictly for Kids dance classes start in Henley town hall on Monday, September 9, at 4.30pm for a nine-week term.

Suitable for children from ages seven to 16, classes cost £6 per session or £46 for the whole term.

Madison Wakefield, aged 14, from Gillotts School, says: “I’ve always wanted to do some form of dance and I tried ballroom dancing at the Miles School of Dancing.

“Two and a half years later and I have taken two exams and competed in three competitions, winning one of them. The class is really friendly and fun and the teacher is awesome!”

For more information, call Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or email info@

milesschoolofdancing.co.uk

• The 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing starts tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.10pm on BBC One. The launch show for the 17th series will see this year’s celebrities find out which professional dancer they have been paired with.