Dance school’s new classes are Strictly for kids
ARE your kids hooked on Strictly, pestering for a paso doble or jumping around for a jive? Ballroom ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
09/09/2019
ARE your kids hooked on Strictly, pestering for a paso doble or jumping around for a jive?
Ballroom and Latin Strictly for Kids dance classes start in Henley town hall on Monday, September 9, at 4.30pm for a nine-week term.
Suitable for children from ages seven to 16, classes cost £6 per session or £46 for the whole term.
Madison Wakefield, aged 14, from Gillotts School, says: “I’ve always wanted to do some form of dance and I tried ballroom dancing at the Miles School of Dancing.
“Two and a half years later and I have taken two exams and competed in three competitions, winning one of them. The class is really friendly and fun and the teacher is awesome!”
For more information, call Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or email info@
milesschoolofdancing.co.uk
• The 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing starts tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.10pm on BBC One. The launch show for the 17th series will see this year’s celebrities find out which professional dancer they have been paired with.
Dance school’s new classes are Strictly for kids
ARE your kids hooked on Strictly, pestering for a paso doble or jumping around for a jive? Ballroom ... [more]
Effortless and easy form of exercise is poetry in motion
TAI CHI is an effortless and easy way to exercise, ideal for older people and those who have ... [more]
Don’t underestimate importance of spinal curves
YOUR spine is made up of a series of interconnected bones, each on top of the other. Besides ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Location PLAYHATCH
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College of Agriculture A ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR 9 months maternity cover commencing December Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, ...
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...