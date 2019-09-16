Monday, 16 September 2019

Reasons for seeking treatment are many

ONCE you start chiropractic care how long do you need to continue?

Some people like to have regular visits for a long time. Others come “as and when needed”.

So what is best? The most common reasons patients choose ongoing chiropractic care are as follows:

Relief: many people start here. Their ache, pain or other symptoms are often what prompts them to begin chiropractic care.

Correction: with the most obvious symptoms reduced, many opt to continue their care to stabilise and strengthen their spine.

Maintenance: regular chiropractic care can help you maintain your progress and avoid a relapse. It can help to re-train muscles that are susceptible to injury.

Prevention: periodic chiropractic check-ups can help to catch new problems early and prevent them escalating into bigger and more painful conditions. Correcting problems arising from everyday stresses and strains before they inflict damage means less treatment is needed.

Wellness: we experience life through our nervous system. That’s why optimising the function of our spine and nervous system is one of the best ways to keep a healthy body in a healthy state.

Our job is to offer you the best chiropractic care possible but it is your choice as to how frequently you wish to receive it.

For more information or to book an appointment, please call (01491) 578833.

Feeling Good

