Ballet school’s under new management

BRYNDIS Einarsdottir from Iceland has taken over the Henley Ballet School from Mrs Hilary Thomas.

Ms Bryndis is a registered teacher at the Royal Academy of Dance (UK) and a member of International Dance Acclaim (USA).

She has taught ballet and dance in various vocational dance schools around the world, such as England, America, Iceland and Japan.

She holds a BFA in theatre, an M.Art.Ed in dance teaching and a MBA degree. She is also a certified yoga teacher and massage therapist.

In England she has taught at several schools — including Chelsea Ballet School, Southfields School of Ballet and Southwest School of Ballet — and for many years she also ran her own ballet school in Islington.

In Iceland her dance school was validated by the Icelandic Ministry of Education, Science and Culture to teach secondary and college degree level in classical ballet and contemporary dance.

She has trained numerous teachers around the world, and taught students of all ages.

Ms Bryndis has directed and composed countless dance performances, and has worked as a dancer in numerous performances and projects.

She has undertaken many different teacher’s courses in dance, for example at the Vaganova Ballet Academy in Saint Petersburg in Russia.