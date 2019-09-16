Monday, 16 September 2019

Festival’s key to good health

A HEALTH festival called “Healthy Body Healthy Mind” is being organised by Henley Town Council in conjunction with the Bell Surgery.

A series of talks and demonstrations will take place at the town hall on Saturday, September 21, regarding health and
wellbeing for all ages.

The festival will run from 11am to 2.30pm and participants will include charities, support groups, gyms, walking groups, alternative medicine, Bell Surgery GP support and self-help groups.

There will be a range of offers, live demos, taster workshops, and talks on a variety of interesting and health-related topics.

A Henley Town Council spokesman said: “Stands will be in the town hall and Market Place celebrating all that is available in Henley to help everyone in this busy high-pressure world we live in.

“Other activities that are collaborating are a morning of volunteering at the Kenton Theatre from 10am to noon. So good for helping individuals to get out of the house and meet people.

“It is also International Day of Peace, so join in some ‘Heartfulness’ meditation from 2pm to 2.30pm at the Henley Practice, Greys Road Car Park.

“The whole event is kindly being sponsored by Spire Dunedin.”

A full list of festival events is available at www.visit-henley.com/
henley-health-festival.html

Feeling Good

