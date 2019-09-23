Come take ‘Strictly’ dance challenge at town hall

GLITTER balls and sparkles — yes, it’s Strictly Come Dancing time once more!

The show often creates debates about the quality of the dancing versus the entertainment value. How easy is it to master a graceful waltz or move your hips and create a cheeky cha cha?

If you have ever fancied having a go, why not take on your own “Strictly” challenge and learn some ballroom and Latin American dancing in 10 weeks?

Now you can! The magic of ballroom and Latin dancing is right here in Henley in the magnificent town hall.

Miles School of Dancing has a new 10-week adult class starting on Thursday, October 10, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, and running until Thursday, December 12. The cost per class is £10 per person. If anyone would like to sign up for the entire course, then they will benefit from a 15 per cent discount and pay £85.

We also have a new children’s class on Monday evenings from 4.30pm to 5.15pm costing £6 per child and suitable for children aged seven to 15 years old.

If you have ever fancied having a go, this is your opportunity to take on your own “Strictly” challenge. For more information, email Richard Miles at info@milesschoolofdancing.co.uk or call him on 07888 840942.