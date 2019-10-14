Monday, 14 October 2019

Safe and supportive positions will help you achieve the right balance

PILATES ABC Henley workouts are suitable for all ages and levels of activity, whether taken in a group or as a private session.

Pilates is an excellent way to gain some quality “you” time — a chance to unwind, to concentrate on yourself and your body for an hour each week.

The process helps you feel better in yourself, more poised, more toned, more flexible.

The balanced exercises help develop the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

“I love watching how clients progress and change as the term goes on,” says Pilates ABC owner Alyth Yealland. “The results speak for themselves. We work hard but we also have fun.”

Pilates helps prevent injuries and aids sports performance. Positions are safe and supportive. All ages are taught from five to over 80.

Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention.

Benefits also include improved breathing,
co-ordination, balance, vitality, helping lymph drainage, and relaxation.

Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Sessions are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common.

There is a free group matwork taster and beginners are welcome.

For more information, contact Alyth on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

