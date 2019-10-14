Monday, 14 October 2019

When a pain in the neck is a bit more, we can help

WHEN is a pain in the neck more than a pain in the neck?

Typically, neck pain is caused by a muscle strain or a joint problem, and one side of the neck may experience more pain than the other.

When it is accompanied by other symptoms it may be cause for concern:

1. Neck pain with vomiting and stiffness may indicate meningitis. If you cannot touch your chin to your chest and experience drowsiness, confusion, sensitivity to bright lights then seek medical advice immediately.

2. Neck pain with weakness in the arms and tingling in the fingers can indicate a disc problem, with pressure on a nerve root caused by a narrowing of the spinal cord canal.

3. Neck pain after a car accident — whiplash — is caused when the neck snaps suddenly forwards and backwards causing cervical acceleration/deceleration trauma.

Happily, chiropractic care can help.

Most people experience neck pain at some time in their lives.

As your chiropractor, we’re skilled in determining whether you have a relatively minor issue or whether you will require referral to another practitioner.

After examining you thoroughly we’ll aim to restore normal movement and function in your neck and other affected parts of your body.

Continued chiropractic care will help ensure the muscles, joints and nerves in your neck and back remain in optimal working condition to keep you living life to your fullest potential without restriction.

For more information or to book an appointment please call Henley Chiropractic Centre on (01491) 578833.

Alternatively, visit our website at www.henleychiropractic.co.uk or follow us on Facebook.

