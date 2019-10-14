When a pain in the neck is a bit more, we can help

Safe and supportive positions will help you achieve the right balance
PILATES ABC Henley workouts are suitable for all ages and levels of activity, whether taken in a ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
14/10/2019
WHEN is a pain in the neck more than a pain in the neck?
Typically, neck pain is caused by a muscle strain or a joint problem, and one side of the neck may experience more pain than the other.
When it is accompanied by other symptoms it may be cause for concern:
1. Neck pain with vomiting and stiffness may indicate meningitis. If you cannot touch your chin to your chest and experience drowsiness, confusion, sensitivity to bright lights then seek medical advice immediately.
2. Neck pain with weakness in the arms and tingling in the fingers can indicate a disc problem, with pressure on a nerve root caused by a narrowing of the spinal cord canal.
3. Neck pain after a car accident — whiplash — is caused when the neck snaps suddenly forwards and backwards causing cervical acceleration/deceleration trauma.
Happily, chiropractic care can help.
Most people experience neck pain at some time in their lives.
As your chiropractor, we’re skilled in determining whether you have a relatively minor issue or whether you will require referral to another practitioner.
After examining you thoroughly we’ll aim to restore normal movement and function in your neck and other affected parts of your body.
Continued chiropractic care will help ensure the muscles, joints and nerves in your neck and back remain in optimal working condition to keep you living life to your fullest potential without restriction.
For more information or to book an appointment please call Henley Chiropractic Centre on (01491) 578833.
Alternatively, visit our website at www.henleychiropractic.co.uk or follow us on Facebook.
Safe and supportive positions will help you achieve the right balance
PILATES ABC Henley workouts are suitable for all ages and levels of activity, whether taken in a ... [more]
When a pain in the neck is a bit more, we can help
WHEN is a pain in the neck more than a pain in the neck? Typically, neck pain is caused by a muscle ... [more]
Braces aren’t just cosmetic — they also benefit your health
ALTHOUGH many people believe that orthodontic treatments are primarily for cosmetic purposes, ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Golf Club Finance & Administration The club is seeking a person able to produce monthly financial accounts and ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Wedding Planner Required *Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential *Extremely capable with Microsoft ...
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...
Classified Advertisements