Let us give your body a helping hand

FOR many people it’s only a matter of time before we injure ourselves in one way or another.

Here at Henley Chiropractic Centre we know things like eating healthily and exercising can keep us in peak performance mode, but there’s a care programme that can benefit the body too — chiropractic care. Here are a few ways your body can benefit from a chiropractic adjustment:

1. Herniated discs can occur in the back or neck, causing pain, weakness or numbness, and even bone-on-bone grinding in serious instances. Chiropractic care opts for a natural adjustment method which can help restore your spinal bones.

2. In older patients ageing bones may need some help to move freely. As we get older osteoporosis is a common condition that many people live with. With this loss of bone density can come a problem with mobility in our joints. Precise chiropractic care can help remove disturbances to your nervous system and allow your joints improved function.

3.Your body will let you know when something is wrong. With regular chiropractic maintenance care you’ll be more in tune with your body, so when things aren’t working as they should you’ll know when to seek help for future problems before they become too painful.

