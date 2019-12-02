Personal trainers have some gift ideas just for you
Monday, 02 December 2019
STUCK for ideas on what to get family and friends for Christmas this year? Here at Cynergy Personal Trainers we offer a few ideas for you to think about.
Does that special someone love running with their dog? Or does their dog need socialising? Why not buy them a taster session to try Canine Cross Country? It is a fantastic way to improve your bond with your dog as well as improve canine social skills.
Know someone that has agreed to undertake a running or cycling challenge next year? We have a qualified UK Athletics coach as well as a British Cycling coach on hand to help.
Or perhaps someone could use a bit of help on the golf course? We have an instructor who can help improve golfing performance. Why not book them a personal training session to help put them on the right track to achieve their goals?
Finally, we have a fabulous Vinyasa-based yoga instructor who works to help increase flexibility and strength as well as achieve emotional balance.
Perhaps a class card for a few sessions is just what a family member or friend might love.
At Cynergy PT, we do our best to help with whatever goals you would like to achieve.
Call or email us for a chat on 07951 659728 or info@cynergypt.co.uk
For more information, visit www.cynergypt.co.uk
