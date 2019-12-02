Personal trainers have some gift ideas just for you

STUCK for ideas on what to get family and friends for Christmas this year? Here at Cynergy Personal Trainers we offer a few ideas for you to think about.

Does that special someone love running with their dog? Or does their dog need socialising? Why not buy them a taster session to try Canine Cross Country? It is a fantastic way to improve your bond with your dog as well as improve canine social skills.

Know someone that has agreed to undertake a running or cycling challenge next year? We have a qualified UK Athletics coach as well as a British Cycling coach on hand to help.

Or perhaps someone could use a bit of help on the golf course? We have an instructor who can help improve golfing performance. Why not book them a personal training session to help put them on the right track to achieve their goals?

Finally, we have a fabulous Vinyasa-based yoga instructor who works to help increase flexibility and strength as well as achieve emotional balance.

Perhaps a class card for a few sessions is just what a family member or friend might love.

At Cynergy PT, we do our best to help with whatever goals you would like to achieve.

Call or email us for a chat on 07951 659728 or info@cynergypt.co.uk

For more information, visit www.cynergypt.co.uk