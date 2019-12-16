Hydrotherapy offers compelling benefits

THE recent launch of Nirvana Health brings groundbreaking rehabilitation and recovery facilities to the Thames Valley.

Set within the beautiful surroundings of Nirvana Spa, Nirvana Health offers compelling benefits to anyone suffering from conditions such as painful joints, arthritis, sports injuries or reduced mobility, as well as those who are convalescing post-surgery.

Starting from just £15 per session for members, and £20 for non-members, Nirvana Health provides physical rehabilitation and assisted exercise through three unique aqua therapy pools.

The jewel in the crown is the large Dead Sea Salt Therapy Pool which provides an unrivalled setting for aqua fitness. Floating upright, supported by 160 tonnes of salt, users can perform gentle movements with ease, in a relaxing environment. The benefits include quicker recovery, a sense of freedom and the opportunity to improve levels of fitness. With a ramp for access and a Pool Pod Lift, the pool is ideal for those with reduced mobility.

The Dead Sea Salt Pool can be used independently or as part of Nirvana Health’s “three pool” approach which also includes a Hydrotherapy Pool and Balneotherapy Pool.

The powerful jets of the Hydrotherapy Pool target tension and prepare the body for exercise, while the Balneotherapy Pool is a tranquil place to relax muscles and mind at the end of a session.

Nirvana Health wants to benefit as many people as possible through access to affordable hydrotherapy.

Those who do visit will find themselves in good company. Olympic rower Will Satch has already used the facilities as part of his recovery plan from a shoulder injury.

The gold medallist has praised Nirvana Health, saying: “Their unique state-of-the-art facilities are keeping me physically and mentally in one piece. Recovery is key.’’

Nirvana Health are currently offering a ‘buy one, get one free’ introductory offer on £20 aqua therapy sessions. Please quote DSHS01 at the time of booking.*

For more information, call 0118 989 7570 or visit Nirvana Health online at www.nirvanahealth.co.uk

Nirvana Health is based at Nirvana Spa, Mole Road, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5DJ.

*Both sessions must be booked by the same customer within one month.