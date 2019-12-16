Do you suffer from frequent neck and/or shoulder pain?

DO you feel exhausted at the end of the day? Does your neck hurt and do you have frequent headaches? Have you considered that head posture may be the cause?

When your head is positioned correctly the opening to your ear is centred over your shoulder.

If your ear opening is off centre in front of your shoulder then you have forward head posture.

For every inch that your head is off centre, extra unnecessary weight is exerted on the neck and upper back muscles, making them work harder to support your head.

If you are hunched over a computer all day, always cradling a phone between your ear and your shoulder, or driving a car for long periods, then these activities can cause forward head carriage. Left untreated, this can cause disc compression and poor health.

Chiropractic care can be effective in reversing forward head posture, reducing pain and preventing further deterioration of the spine.

Also, if you can, get up from your desk and stretch every 15 to 20 minutes and focus on your posture.

