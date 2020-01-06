ARE you ready for a gym workout like no other? Of course you are! Which is why Focus, Badgemore Park’s boutique fitness hub and gym is offering a fantastic no joining fee membership package throughout January.

Focus is located within the 120-acre parkland estate of Badgemore Park, just one mile from the centre of Henley. This familiar and well-loved lifestyle destination is currently enjoying a major programme of investment and redevelopment, which has already seen the hugely successful opening of Focus in March 2018.

Focus offers its members a plethora of complimentary cardio, core strength, conditioning and relaxation classes — including Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Body Sculpt. We all know that each year shiny new workout trends promise to shake up the Lycra-clad landscape.

In 2018, Focus introduced Barre — a class that allows members to reap the full-body benefits of training like a prima ballerina.

Barre continues to be one of Focus’s most highly attended classes. In 2019, the all-new stunning Courtyard Studio opened and the amazingly popular TRX classes were launched, adding yet another string to the Focus bow of brilliance.

But it doesn’t stop there. To celebrate the new year, Focus is pirouetting into 2020 with a brand new fitness class, Ballet Bootcamp.

Focus membership includes up to 40 classes a week, and members can enjoy the latest state of the art technology, an extensive free-weights area, stretching and relaxation zones — as well as a group cycling studio.

Away from the gym, members looking to enjoy the social side of things can use Badgemore Park’s restaurant and bar, the Coach House, which offers a great selection of healthy brunch and lunch options, as well as tea and coffee. Members receive a 10 per cent discount on all food and drink.

Should you be interested in taking a tour around Badgemore Park, please email focus@badgemorepark.com. To book on to the all-new B:MORE Ballet Bootcamp, please call (01491) 574175 and quote “Henley Standard”.

All Focus classes can be booked by non-members, space permitting.

For those who prefer one-to-one support, Focus’s highly qualified team of personal trainers are ready and waiting to work with you.

For more information, visit www.badgemorepark.com