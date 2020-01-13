Monday, 13 January 2020

Try pilates and experience its benefits for yourself

PILATES ABC Henley would be delighted to meet you at a free taster group matwork session so you can experience the benefits of pilates for yourself.

“It’s a wonderful way to get some time for yourself, relax and exercise all at the same time,” says owner Alyth Black.

So what is the pilates process?

Pilates helps you feel better in yourself — more poised, more toned, more flexible — and develops the bond between mind and muscle helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

Classes are kept small. Exercises are adapted to suit the individual. Positions are safe and supportive.

All ages are taught from five to over 80. Private sessions make an excellent introduction to pilates or for those with specific needs or who want to progress their development alongside matwork sessions.

Private reformer sessions also available.

Classes include ante and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Other benefits of Pilates include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality; helping lymph drainage, and relaxation.

Classes are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. Beginners are welcome.

For more information or to book a session — including the free group matwork taster — call 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

