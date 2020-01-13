Monday, 13 January 2020

Learn ballroom and Latin with us at the town hall

SO, Kelvin wins Strictly! It just shows what you can achieve if you give it a go, so why not try ballroom and Latin dancing for yourself?

Come and learn ballroom and Latin-American dancing at the magnificent town hall with the Miles School of Dancing.

We have a new adults’ “Absolute Beginners” class starting on Thursday, January 16, running from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Each class costs £10 per person, or there is a saving if you book the full seven-week course up front (£60 in total).

We also have a new seven-week couples’ daytime class starting on a Wednesday, January 15, from 2pm to 3pm, which costs £8 per person or £48 for the course.

This is a brand new “Basic Ballroom” class where you will learn the basics of ballroom dancing.

And, we have a new “Strictly Kids” class starting on Monday, January 13, from 4.30pm to 5.15pm, which costs £6 per child. This class is most suitable for children aged seven to 12 years old.

Learning to dance is tremendous fun, great exercise, a way to meet new friends. It is an excellent way to forget the stress of daily life as you immerse yourself in the next step, and the beautiful music!

Please contact Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or look online for more information.

