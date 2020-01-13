Salt therapy pool is making a difference

NOW the New Year is here, how can Nirvana Health help you?

Local retiree, John, has been using the Nirvana Health hydrotherapy facilities to dramatically reduce long-term pain in his shoulder.

Nirvana Health in Wokingham provides physical rehabilitation and assisted exercise through three aqua therapy pools.

John has been having regular sessions in the Dead Sea Salt Therapy Pool to address a tight, locked muscle in his left shoulder that had resulted in limited mobility and long-term pain.

The Nirvana Health team, which includes a dedicated sports therapist, devised a tailored programme of twice-weekly sessions for John.

These included stretching to increase mobility, foam weights for strengthening and finally endurance exercises.

Floating in the Dead Sea Salt Therapy Pool, supported by 160 tonnes of salt, John has been able to perform the gentle movements with ease in a tranquil environment.

John has been amazed by the results he’s seen already, in only 12 weeks.

His range of movement within the water has increased by 20 per cent overall, his posture has improved, his shoulder has dropped and, crucially, he is now entirely pain-free.

The wider benefits have been immeasurable, with improved sleep and a new-found freedom of movement.

John praised the expertise of the Nirvana Health team, adding: “The calm and relaxing environment of the Dead Sea Salt Therapy Pool allowed me to really concentrate on performing the exercises correctly.”

