Heavyweight champ’s offering personal training

CYNERGY Personal Trainers has started off the new year with a bang.

We are in the process of updating some of our equipment as well as bringing on board an amazing new member of our team.

Cynergy Personal Trainers is proud to announce that one of the finest boxers in Britain will be working from our studio/gym in Fawley.

British heavyweight professional boxer Michael Sprott is now offering a rare opportunity for you to have one to one personal training boxing sessions with him.

Maybe you are training for a white-collar boxing match or just want to improve your boxing skills and fitness with one of the best in their field. Michael Sprott has held both the British and Commonwealth Heavyweight titles in 2004 and the European Union Heavyweight title twice between 2005 and 2007.

If that is not enough, Michael was also the winner of the 14th Prizefighter series.

From trying your hand at boxing to learning more serious boxing craft, Michael is here to train as well as inspire you.

We hope you will get in touch with us to be one of the first to be able to work and train with Michael.

For more information, contact us here at Cynergy Personal Trainers.

Our website is www.cynergypt.co.uk