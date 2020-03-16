Community-focused wellbeing festival has something for everyone

It is getting HOT HOT HOT this summer at the Om & Bass Festival at Hill Farm in Watlington.

This is the only UK-based wellbeing festival with a mega reggae sound system, which is community-focused.

Om & Bass offers free tickets to accompanying carers and concessions upon request for those who need #communitymatters #wellbeing #inclusion

With more than 150 workshops included with the ticket in anything from yoga, dance, martial arts, crafts, meditations, relaxations, swing yoga, drumming, storytelling, meet the animals and so much more, you have no choice but to have the time of your life.

There is something for everybody at this amazing little local event. The Reggae Dome is hosting day and night live DJ sets. The evenings boast a full female DJ line-up who play the crowd and get you grooving to the beat.

All the food is super scrummy, from the amazing Biblos of Bristol. Vegan Caribbean and Middle Eastern delights await your hungry tummies.

As a non-single-use plastic event for the last four years, Om & Bass have been pioneering an environmentally-friendly event from the get-go.

There is an Eco Spa offering a gorgeous wood-fired sauna and hot tub.

And the Eco-Market is the place to shop to your heart’s content for all things ethical and magical.

The Healing Hillside is where you can experience incredible treatments whilst watching the sun set across the endless countryside #bestviewinoxfordshire

The atmosphere is second to none, great for families and single festivalgoers alike ... everyone is so open, friendly and down to earth.

Early Bird tickets are currently only £150 for the full three days and two nights — free camping, free parking, free for kids and free showers. That includes the 150 workshops. #bargain

Middle Bird is £175 and Late Bird is £225.

Booking with a deposit of £75 is possible to secure the cheap tickets.

Grab your £15 off with code HENLEY15OFF

For more information, visit www.omandbass.co.uk or find us on Instagram