Pilates helps you understand more about your body

NURTURE your body with Pilates ABC Henley.

Start to understand more about your body and how to make movements more fluid through subtle adjustments.

Pilates helps you feel better in yourself, more poised, more toned, more flexible and develops the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

Learn to use different breathing techniques to help you move better or to help make you more relaxed.

A new class has just started up in Shiplake on a Tuesday. “Come and join us,” says Pilates ABC tutor Alyth Black. “We work hard and have fun.”

Exercises are adapted to suit the individual, with classes kept small and positions safe and supportive.

All ages are taught, from five to over 80.

Private reformer sessions are also available.

Classes include ante and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Other benefits of pilates include helping prevent injuries, helping alleviate pain in joints, from back pain through to arthritis, improved co-ordination, balance, and vitality, and helping lymph drainage.

Classes are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill, Shiplake and Sonning Common.

Beginners are welcome and there is the offer of trying a free group matwork taster.

For more information or to book a session, call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk