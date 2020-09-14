Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mind and body workouts at home and in person

Mind and body workouts at home and in person

PILATES ABC Henley is holding classes online using Zoom and in person.

They have been designed to help improve posture while developing the bond between mind and muscle. Pilates helps to activate deep trunk stability muscles, which also helps bodies to relax.

Owner Alyth Black says: “Our balanced workout will tone and strengthen your body, make you more flexible and help with your immune and breathing system.

“Other benefits include helping back and joint pain. Exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs.

“Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.”

To participate in the Zoom sessions, you will need access to the internet and a device with a camera and built-in microphone These are held on Monday at 1pm, 7pm and 8.30pm; Tuesday at 9am and 10.05am; Wednesday at 10am and 11.30am and Thursday at 7pm and 8.30pm.

Hall sessions are held at Shiplake Memorial Hall on Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 6.30pm and 8pm and at Crazies Hill village hall, near Henley and Wargrave, on Tuesday at 8pm.

Beginners welcome.

For more information and to book a session, contact Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

You can also visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk

Feeling Good

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33