Help keep body healthy with workouts at home

PILATES ABC Henley is holding classes online using Zoom so you can exercise from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have been designed to help improve posture while developing the bond between mind and muscle. Pilates helps to activate your deep trunk stability muscles, which also helps you to relax.

Owner Alyth Black says: “Our balanced workout will tone and strengthen your body, make you more flexible and help with your immune system. Other benefits include helping back and joint pain.

“Exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.”

In order to participate, you will need access to the internet and a device with a camera and built-in microphone.

Sessions are being held on Monday 1 pm, 7pm and 8.30pm; Tuesday at 9am, 10.30am and 8pm; Wednesday at 10am, 11.30am, 6.30pm and 8pm and Thursday at 7pm and 8.30pm. Beginners are welcome.

For more information and to book a session, contact Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

You can also visit the company website, www.pilatesabc.co.uk