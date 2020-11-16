Sign-up for online workouts, recipes and nutritional advice

EXERCISE and wellbeing has never been more important and during this lockdown period it is the perfect time to try pilates from the comfort of your own home.

Pneuma Pilates offer a friendly, welcoming environment to safely and effectively strengthen the body and mind.

It is offering live Zoom classes and private sessions throughout lockdown to ensure you keep moving, improve posture, muscle tone, flexibility, balance and reduce stress whilst staying healthy and safe in the lead up to Christmas.

Pneuma sessions are suitable for beginners and for people who exercise regularly, with progressions offered for each exercise.

You don’t need any equipment and Pneuma Pilates is experienced and qualified in matwork and reformer and specialises in health conditions including pregnancy, osteoporosis , scoliosis, cancer, hip replacements, arthritis, equestrians and dancers.

The company also offers an online membership for £15 a month, which gives unlimited access to weekly pre-recorded sessions and expanding library of more than pilates and stretch classes. Each class has a theme and you can pick and choose your workout, depending on time and level.

You will also gain access to recipes, nutrition advice and special offers. For more information and to book, visit www.pneumapilates.co.uk

The first 10 Henley Standard readers to sign up will receive a free gift.