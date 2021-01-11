Look after yourself while staying at home

PILATES ABC Henley is continuing to operate online during the pandemic.

The sessions have been designed to be carried out using Zoom.

Pilates develops the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles while helping you to relax.

The balanced workout will tone and strengthen your body, make you more flexible and help with your immune system. Other benefits include helping back and joint pain.

Exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

To participate, you will need access to the internet and a device with a camera and built-in microphone. Sessions are being held on Tuesday at 9am, 10.30am, noon and 8pm; Wednesday at 10am, 11.30am and 8pm; Thursday at 7pm and 8.30pm. Private sessions are also available.

Beginners are welcome to take part. For more information and to book a session, contact Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

You can also visit the company website, www.pilatesabc.co.uk