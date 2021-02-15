Preventing dental problems before they happen

WHY not make one of your New Year resolutions better oral health?

Here at Wood Lane Dentistry, despite all our qualifications and the high-tech dentistry we are known for, our real passion is in preventive dentistry.

What is preventive dentistry?

Preventive dentistry is a discipline or philosophy that many private practices have adopted, especially those closely linked with Denplan.

We believe it is the modern way to practice dentistry, because sometimes no dentistry is the best dentistry. It certainly means less to be nervous about.

Preventive dentists and their hygiene team work together with you to catch decay and gum disease before it happens or as it starts and then use a variety of methods such as mineral pastes to prevent problems.

But I have lots of fillings already, it’s too late for me.

It is never too late. If you have lots of fillings already you are probably at a higher risk of developing new decay and so preventive dentistry is even more important for you.

Private dentistry is expensive, right?

It doesn’t need to be. That is the beauty of preventive private dentistry. The idea is that we prevent future expensive treatment.

You can join a preventive plan here at Wood Lane Dentistry for as little as £12.77 per month.

