Pilates classes in the comfort of your own home
PILATES ABC Henley offers live Zoom workouts for you to do in the comfort of your own home. Treat ... [more]
Monday, 15 March 2021
15/03/2021
PILATES ABC Henley offers live Zoom workouts for you to do in the comfort of your own home.
Treat yourself. Take time away from stooping over a computer and use your screen time to help improve your posture and flexibility instead.
Give yourself time to unwind. To focus on your breath, help develop the diaphragmatic muscles.
Come and enjoy our balanced workouts, help tone and
strengthen your body and help
your immune system.
Pilates develops the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles. Other benefits include helping back and joint pain, with exercises adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.
In order to participate online you need access to the internet and a device with a camera and built in microphone.
Sessions are held on Tuesdays at 8.50am, 10am and 8pm, Wednesdays at 10am, 11.30am, 6.30pm and 8pm, and Thursdays at 7pm and 8.30pm.
Beginners welcome.
Call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@ pilatesabc.co.uk to book a session.
For more information, visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk
Pilates classes in the comfort of your own home
PILATES ABC Henley offers live Zoom workouts for you to do in the comfort of your own home. Treat ... [more]
Look after your mental wellbeing
Now you can reach out and get support from the NHS Every Mind Matters website HELP IS AT HAND ... [more]
Preventing dental problems before they happen
WHY not make one of your New Year resolutions better oral health? Here at Wood Lane Dentistry, ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice PART-TIME DISPENSER 12 hours per week Tuesday 8.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. (4.5 hours) ...
Location Dunsden
BISHOPSLAND EDUCATIONAL TRUST www.bishopsland.org.uk Bishopsland is based in Dunsden RG4 9NR. It is a centre of ...