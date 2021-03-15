Pilates classes in the comfort of your own home

PILATES ABC Henley offers live Zoom workouts for you to do in the comfort of your own home.

Treat yourself. Take time away from stooping over a computer and use your screen time to help improve your posture and flexibility instead.

Give yourself time to unwind. To focus on your breath, help develop the diaphragmatic muscles.

Come and enjoy our balanced workouts, help tone and

strengthen your body and help

your immune system.

Pilates develops the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles. Other benefits include helping back and joint pain, with exercises adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

In order to participate online you need access to the internet and a device with a camera and built in microphone.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays at 8.50am, 10am and 8pm, Wednesdays at 10am, 11.30am, 6.30pm and 8pm, and Thursdays at 7pm and 8.30pm.

Beginners welcome.

Call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@ pilatesabc.co.uk to book a session.

For more information, visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk