Come explore new ranges of movements with us

PILATES ABC, Henley offers weekly live Zoom workouts to get your body moving.

Come and join us. Our gentle workouts will enable you to begin to understand more about your body and explore new ranges of movements.

The use of small, subtle movements combined with breath work will help tone your body, encourage you to relax and
release, and help improve rib
and hip movement.

The exercises help with both back and joint pain and further help develop the bond between mind and muscle to activate our deep trunk stability muscles. Exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

In order to participate online you need access to the internet and a device with a camera and built in microphone.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays at 8.50am, 10am and 8pm, Wednesdays at 10am, 11.30am, 6.30pm and 8pm, and Thursdays at 7pm and 8.30pm.

Beginners welcome.

Call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@ pilatesabc.co.uk to book a session.

For more information, visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk

