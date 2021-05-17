Pilates sessions are returning to real-life venues

PILATES ABC Henley classes are returning to halls come the beginning of June — using social distancing to help keep you all safe.

Come and join us!

Let by Alyth Black, our gentle workouts will enable you to understand more about your body and assist you explore new ranges of movements.

Use of small subtle movements combined with breath work will help tone your body, encourage you to relax and release, and help improve rib and hip movement. The exercises help with both back and joint pain and further help develop the bond between mind and muscle to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

Exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs.

Classes include exercises tailored for a wide range of clients. These include long covid, ante- and post-natal, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Hall sessions are being held on the following days:

• Tuesday, Shiplake at 10am, 11.15am and noon.

• Wednesday, Sonning Common at 10am and 11.15am, Shiplake at 6.30pm and 7.45pm.

• Thursday, Henley at 7pm and 8.15 pm.

Spaces limited.

Call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk to book a session.

Beginners welcome.

For more information, visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk