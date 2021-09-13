Monday, 13 September 2021

Tai chi for over-50s

IT has been shown time and again that there is no substitute for exercise when it comes to bolstering our immune systems and general good health, writes Alan Baker.

As we get older, though, hard exercise can be draining, and we may feel that many exercise choices are too demanding.

Tai chi exercise is performed in the most pleasurable and effortless way possible, avoiding undue stress and strain.

In fact, if you experience undue discomfort, you are probably doing something wrong.

Even so, research has shown that the graceful Tai Chi movements are of extraordinary benefit to both body and mind, enhancing flexibility, mobility, balance, strength, blood circulation, lung functioning and much more besides.

It is a meditation in movement, calming and strengthening the mind, the perfect antidote to stress.

In partnership with Abingdon & Witney College’s adult learning team, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi is running a class specifically for the over-50s in Henley.

This will take place weekly on Thursdays in the YMCA hall in Lawson Road from 11.15am to 12.15pm, starting on September 30.

For more information, visit the school’s website at www.threetresurestaiji.co.uk or contact tutor Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or 07971 261696. Alternatively, email taichialan@gmail.com

