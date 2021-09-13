Exercise classes for people of all ages

STUDIO ONE, located just on the outskirts of Nettlebed, offers an extensive and diverse mix of exercise classes for all ages and abilities.

Sarah Palmer, studio director has brought together a group of instructors who all run their own classes from the Studio — the main Studio for larger groups and a smaller Reformer Studio.

We also have a therapy room for Reflexology and Massage.

We are always on the lookout for professional instructors and therapists to join our small team. Our competitive rental rates and flexibility allows you the opportunity of running your own business under the umbrella of Studio One.

Here are two just two of our team members:

Sarah Lasenby — Group Reformer

Sarah has been in the fitness industry for over 20 years and has a wealth of experience in Pilates, Personal Training and Yoga.

Sarah is a familiar and welcoming face in the world of Pilates.

Each one of her classes are focused on fun and never repetitive. She knows exactly how far to push you.

Sarah has just joined Studio One teaching Group Reformer classes — if you are new to the Reformer or haven’t exercised for a while or you simply want to improve on your training technique, Sarah’s Reformer classes are for you.

Sarah classes are on Wednesdays at 9.15am, Thursdays at 12.30pm and Thursdays at 5.30 pm.

Natalie Hunt — Adult Jazz/Contemporary, Junior Dance, Barre Body Sculpt and Stretch Classes

Professional dancer Natalie joins us from London offering classes in dance (adults and juniors), flexibility and stretch, and barre sculpt strength and conditioning at Studio One.

Classically trained with ISTD and Birmingham Royal Ballet DEx she also teaches at Sadler’s Wells, The Place, Urdang and LAMDA in London.

Her dance school has been listed as one of the top 10 recommended dance schools in the UK.

Natalie teaches on a Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.