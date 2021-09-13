Pilates sessions are back indoors, come and join us

Monday, 13 September 2021

PILATES ABC Henley is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening — why not join us?

Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which, combined with breath work, will enable you to hone and tone your body.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and help improve joint movement.

Pilates helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round body understanding and movement and encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs.

Beginners are welcome. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients, including long covid, ante- and post-natal, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Hall sessions are as follows: Tuesday, Shiplake, 10am, 11.15am and noon; Crazies Hill, Wargrave, 8pm; Wednesday, Sonning Common, 10am and 11.15am; Shiplake, 6.30pm and 7.45 pm; Thursday, Henley, 6.45pm and 8pm.

Spaces are limited.

For more information and to book a session, call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

Alternatively, visit her website at www.pilatesabc.co.uk

