Monday, 20 September 2021

Free Day of Dance at Henley town hall

AFTER a long absence due to covid-19, “it’s been a while” was the phrase that hit home the most from one of our pupils who returned to dance classes recently.

With restrictions now lifted, ballroom and latin dancing has thankfully finally returned to Henley town hall. Hopefully this time uninterrupted.

Having been locked down for so long, we would like to offer everyone the chance to dance.

On Sunday, September 26, we are delighted to announce our “Day of Dance” where different dance and fitness classes will be run free of charge for anyone to attend to try something different.

Classes will include Pilates, FitSteps, Swing Train, Waltz, Tango, Cha Cha and Jive.

In addition, we will be running a free adults’ dance class on Monday, September 27, from 7pm to 8pm in preparation for our brand new adults’ dance class starting on Monday, October 11, also from 7pm to 8pm, which is running for six weeks.

For more information on the class schedules for September 26 or to book for the six week-long adults' course, visit www.
milesschoolofdancing.co.uk

There’s nothing you need to do for these free events except turn up and be ready to have some fun.

