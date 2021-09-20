Classes to suit you

STUDIO ONE, located just on the outskirts of Nettlebed, offers an extensive and diverse mix of exercise classes for all ages and abilities.

Last week we featured Sarah Lasenby (Group Reformer) and Natalie Hunt (Dance for Adults and Juniors, Barre and Stretch).

This week the spotlight is on the following instructors:

Rebecca Morris — Pilates Matwork, Group Reformer, Pilates for Men, Pre/Post Natal and Private 1-1s

Rebecca is trained to teach both mat and reformer Pilates and offers a number of day and evening classes for all abilities including beginners, Pilates for Men and all levels of Group Reformer session including her new Rise and Shine early on Friday mornings.

Rachel Lloyd — Group Reformer

Rachel is a vibrant, enthusiastic, and motivational teacher whose high energy levels and brilliant sense of humour radiate in each class she takes. Her vast experience, not only with exercise but dance, performing arts and choreography, all go towards creating her unique sessions at Studio One, where she currently holds over 10 Group Reformer sessions a week.

Amy Graham — Sleek Ballet Bootcamp

Amy trained at Central School of Ballet and went on to have a professional ballet career for over 15 years. Her popular, fun and effective classes are held on Monday and Thursday mornings. Her classes are based on authentic ballet techniques and suited to all fitness levels with no previous dance experience necessary.

Binni Collings — Iyengar Yoga

Binni is an Iyengar yoga teacher with over 10 years’ teaching experience. She has a warm, welcoming personality which immediately puts you at ease. Her classes are held on Wednesday lunchtimes and Thursday evenings. Iyengar yoga focuses on posture and alignment allowing students to progress at their own pace and Binni is able to adapt poses according to needs, making Iyengar yoga so accessible.

• If you are unsure which class to choose, visit www.studioonehenley.co.uk for a full timetable or chat to Sarah who is always happy to advise you on 07734 533731.