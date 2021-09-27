Our treatment room’s open for business
AFTER such a stressful year, you deserve a treat. Studio One’s Treatment Room is open for business.
Caroline Jordan — Reflexology
We are delighted to welcome Caroline back to Studio One on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Reflexology involves applying gentle pressure to the reflex points on the feet to bring about a state of deep relaxation and to allow the body’s natural healing processes to take place. It can be of great benefit as a therapeutic and relaxing treatment, resulting in an improvement in general health and wellbeing as well as increased energy. Email contact@
carolinejordanreflexology.com or call 07785 258348.
Danielle Allan — 5 Star Sports Massage & Remedial Soft-tissue Therapy Treatment Provider
Specialising in Low Back Pain with expert exercise referral (REPs4). Using deep and advanced soft-tissue manipulation techniques scientifically proven to be effective for those in pain, and for those who want to avoid it — whether you are a competitive or recreational athlete, keen gym goer, work with your hands, sit behind a desk or spend your days running around after “the little ones”. Email danielle@proactivemassage.co.uk or call 07931 096151.
Binni Collings — Cranio-Sacral Therapy and Holistic Deep Tissue Massage
Cranio-Sacral Therapy is a gentle, hands on, whole body treatment. It encourages the body’s innate ability to restore a sense of balance, reduce stress and bring a sense of well-being. Holistic/Deep tissue massage has a long history of helping to reduce aches and pains, improve circulation, relieve stress and encourage relaxation and even improve sleep. Email binni@
binni-collings.com. Call 07747 602311.
Rent our Studio — two exercise Studios and a Therapy Room in Nettlebed
Our Therapy Room is now available to hire on an hourly or daily basis. We also have two full equipped Studios available to rent — our main exercise Studio and a smaller Reformer Studio. We are Covid-19 secure with plenty of free parking and a friendly helpful team of fellow therapists and instructors to support each other. Competitive rates, regular mailings and space on our website is included in the rent.
