Pilates classes are back indoors, come and join us

PILATES ABC Henley is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening — come and join us.

Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which, combined with breath work, will enable you to hone and tone your body.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.

Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle, leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Beginners are welcome. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients — including Pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante- and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Hall sessions are as follows: Tuesday, Shiplake, 10am, 11.15am and noon; Crazies Hill, Wargrave, 8pm; Wednesday, Sonning Common, 10am and 11.15am; Shiplake, 6.30pm and 7.45 pm; Thursday, Henley, 6.45pm and 8pm.

Spaces are limited.

For more information and to book a session, call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

Alternatively, visit her website at www.pilatesabc.co.uk