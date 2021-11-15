Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beginners welcome at socially distanced sessions

PILATES ABC Henley is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening. Come and join us.

Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which combined with breath work will enable you to hone and tone your body.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.

Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients including Pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, Osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and Scoliosis.

Spaces are limited. For further details or to book a session contact Alyth Black on 07521699265, email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk

Hall sessions are as follows: Tuesdays — Shiplake 10am, 11.15am and 12 noon; Crazies Hill, Wargrave, 8pm. Wednesdays — Sonning Common, 10am and 11.15am; Shiplake 6.30pm and 7.45pm. Thursdays, Henley 6.45pm and 8pm. Beginners are welcome.

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

A HOUSEKEEPER REQUIRED

Location Henley on Thames

A HOUSEKEEPER and cleaners Required for private homes. Excellent pay and bonus system. Full or Part-time flexible ...

 

Education

Location READING

Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe, profound and ...

 

caretaker required

Location READING

Caretaker required at Woodcote Primary School. 12.5 hours per week, £10.01 - £10.41 per hour. Contact 01491 680454, or ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33