Rose (and Bill) have shown that anyone can dance

STRICTLY Come Dancing has now finished and, wow, what a series that was.

The sheer brilliance of actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was so inspirational, moving and fab-u-lous.

After the success of Bill Bailey in 2020, a

56-year-old man who had never danced before, and now Rose, it just goes to show that anyone can dance.

Learning to dance is tremendous fun, great exercise and a way to meet new friends. It’s an excellent way to forget the stress of the daily life as you immerse yourself in the next step and the beautiful music.

So why wait any longer? We have a new Absolute Beginners Ballroom and Latin dance class starting on Monday, January 10 in Henley town hall from 6.45pm to 7.45pm.

The first class is free for you to try. Thereafter each class costs £11 per person and bookings and payment need to be made online.

Please see our website — address below — for more details on how to sign up and reserve your place. Spaces are limited due to covid.

Don’t worry if you can’t attend immediately — please feel free to join us whenever you can.

For more information and to book, call Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or visit us online at www.milesschoolofdancing.co.uk