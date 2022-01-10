Balanced workouts at socially distanced classes
PILATES ABC, Henley, is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening — come ... [more]
Monday, 10 January 2022
10/01/2022
PILATES ABC, Henley, is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening — come and join us.
Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which combined with breath work will enable you to hone and tone your body.
The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.
Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.
The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs.
Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients including Pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, Osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and Scoliosis.
Spaces are limited. For further information or to book a session telephone Alyth Black on 07521699265, email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk
Hall sessions are as follows: Tuesday — Shiplake 10am, 11.15am, 12 noon; Crazies Hill, Wargrave, 8pm; Wednesday — Sonning Common, 8.50am and 9.55am; Shiplake 6.30pm and 7.45pm. Beginners are welcome.
Balanced workouts at socially distanced classes
PILATES ABC, Henley, is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening — come ... [more]
Rose (and Bill) have shown that anyone can dance
STRICTLY Come Dancing has now finished and, wow, what a series that was. The sheer brilliance of ... [more]
‘Give yourself a choice this Christmas’
IS it just me or is Christmas quite a stressful time of year, writes mindfulness expert Sarah ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Wallingford
Cranford House School is seeking to appoint the following roles: SCHOOL MATRON This is a full time role with 10 weeks’ ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Coppid Farming is looking to recruit a Finance Assistant. We are looking for a Finance Assistant with a minimum of 2 ...