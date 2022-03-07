Pilates helps with balance, strength and relaxation

GEMMA FREASACHER offers bespoke pilates based on Stott Pilates principles focusing on balance, strength, posture, alignment and breathing techniques to harness the power of the mind-body connection.

As the late Joseph Pilates said: “Change happens through movement and movement heals.”

Pilates teaches you to be in control of your body and it is never too late to start. Pilates is a great way to hone co-ordination and balance and tone, strengthen and increase joint flexibility and is an excellent form of relaxation.

Pilates can help with back pain, scoliosis, poor posture, neck/back stiffness, joint and muscle pains, whether caused by arthritis, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia or Parkinson’s disease.

Classes available (both groups and privates) to all levels from beginners through to advanced. Pre- and postnatal classes also available to help stay strong and fit throughout your pregnancy and prepare for and after delivery.

Current classes are running at the Children’s Shop Studio in Henley, RG9 2AH, on Thursdays from noon to 1pm. Other classes and times are also available.

For pilates and/or reiki healing sessions, email gemmafresacherpilates@ gmail.com, visit www.gemmafresacher.com or call 07887 726740.