Move to the beat with beginners’ dancing lessons

WITH the country opening up once again, the magic of ballroom and Latin-American dancing has also returned to Henley.

After a very successful course in January and February, we are now taking bookings for our next course this month and in April to learn the beautiful waltz and

rumba.

Learning to dance is tremendous fun, great exercise and a way to meet new friends.

It’s an excellent way to forget the stress of the daily life as you immerse yourself in the next

step and the beautiful music.

So why wait any longer? Our next absolute beginners’ ballroom and Latin dance class starts on Monday in Henley town hall from 6.45pm to 7.45pm.

Classes cost £11 per person and bookings and payment need to be made online via the TeamUp booking system.

For further details, visit www.milesschoolof dancing.co.uk

Class numbers are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

Don’t worry if you can’t attend immediately, feel free to join us whenever you can.

For further details, call Richard Miles on 07888 840942.